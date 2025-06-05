PETALING JAYA: The Perodua Myvi and Yamaha 135LC were the two vehicles most frequently involved in accidents in 2024.

According to the New Straits Times, Vehicle Theft and Accident Reduction Council (VTAREC) coordinator Mas Tina Abdul Hamid said insurance industry records showed that accident claims involving the Perodua Myvi totaled 24,628.

The Yamaha 135LC topped the list for motorcycles, with nearly 3,000 accident cases, followed by the Yamaha Y15ZR with 2,154.

“Both models — the Yamaha 135LC and Y15ZR — accounted for about 30% of total motorcycle accidents last year,” she said.

The Proton Saga ranked third among all vehicles, with 16,159 claims, followed by the Honda City with 13,388.

Meanwhile, Toyota’s Hilux has been reported as the most stolen four-wheeler last year with 370 units.

Following the Hilux, Proton Wira and Toyota Fortuner were named as the second and third most stolen four-wheelers, with 142 units and 123 units, respectively.