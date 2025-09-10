Penang KPDN probes eatery over halal certificate issue

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) inspected a food premises at a shopping centre food court in Bayan Lepas, following a viral video alleging that the shop was using illegal halal certificate.

Its director, S. Jegan, said that state KPDN enforcement officers, together with officers from the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP), conducted the inspection at around 11 am and found that the outlet employed Myanmar workers.

“We took swift action by inspecting the premises. Previously, the enforcement team also inspected another food premises at the food court at Persiaran Gurney, as both shops are believed to belong to the same company based on the name.

“The inspection found no Halal logo issued by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), nor any representation or act that could mislead anyone into believing that the food was halal and permissible for Muslims to consume,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that operators of both premises were advised to comply with all regulations enforced by KPDN and were issued two inspection notices.

Jegan said that the state KPDN continues to inspect and monitor the premises, expressing concern that the owner may have removed the halal certificate on display following the viral incident.

Earlier, a one minute and 30 second video went viral showing a man questioning the actions of an eatery worker at a shopping mall food court.

The video alleged that a JAKIM halal certificate, which did not belong to the premises, had been displayed, despite the shop reportedly being owned by a non-Muslim. – Bernama