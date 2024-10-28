Penang KPDN raid store containing misappropriated 1kg cooking oil packs

PERMATANG PAUH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) raided an illegal store containing misappropriated one-kilogramme (kg) cooking oil packs in Permatang Pauh here today.

Penang KPDN director S Jegan said three Myanmar workers, two women and one man, in their 30s, were found cutting open the packs and pouring the contents into an intermediate bulk container when the raid occurred.

“About 2,000 kg of cooking oil were seized, of which 720 kg was transferred to the tank, with the remaining 1,280 kg still in packs, with a total value of RM7,000.

“A syndicate is believed to have bought the cooking oil packs and collecting them in the store, where they would be opened up and the oil transferred to the tank to be resold to a wider market, perhaps to restaurants or industrial parties,” he told reporters at the site of the raid.

“Based on interviews, the workers claimed to have just started work here and had previously worked in a nearby grocery shop and checks revealed that the three had legal travel documents and temporary work permits in the retail sector,” he said, adding that further investigation was ongoing to identify how the supply was obtained.