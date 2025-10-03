Penang launches VIP digital platform for enhanced city management

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Island City Council has launched the Virtual Island of Penang platform to enhance overall city management through integrated real-time data.

Mayor Datuk A. Rajendran described the RM30 million platform as a digital twin system that comprehensively maps urban infrastructure.

Penang has become the first in Malaysia and potentially the region to develop specific modules for weather monitoring and disaster management.

The platform integrates scientific data with satellite imagery and artificial intelligence predictions for effective real-time operations.

Rajendran explained that the geotechnical slope monitoring module can detect soil movement for immediate preventive action.

He added that the tree inspection module uses remote sensing technology with 87% accuracy for assessing tree conditions.

This technology enables proactive maintenance without requiring physical inspections of every tree.

The council has been developing the VIP platform since 2020 with public access now available through the Pearl MBPP application.

Rajendran noted that existing CCTV cameras are being upgraded with additional features like vehicle speed detection.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow stated the platform would effectively meet public needs in city management and emergency handling.

He emphasised that the RM30 million investment would yield returns through improved public services.

The VIP platform showcases economic activities and tax arrears while assisting enforcement through geographic notices.

It provides minute-by-minute weather and landslide monitoring updates for disaster preparedness.

The smart mobility module integrates data from multiple sources including CCTV and traffic signals.

A heritage exposure feature maintains digital records of heritage buildings with automatic alert systems.

This system notifies the council about structural issues like wall cracks for immediate repair action.

The comprehensive platform represents a significant advancement in digital city management capabilities for Penang. – Bernama