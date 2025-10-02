Penang LRT construction to start with comprehensive traffic plans

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has assured residents that comprehensive traffic and logistics management plans are ready for the upcoming Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit construction.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari acknowledged that large-scale infrastructure projects inevitably cause traffic challenges similar to Kuala Lumpur’s experience.

“We are prioritising mitigation efforts through detailed planning and proactive engagement with the public.”

He emphasised transparency to help people better plan their routes and timing to minimise disruptions.

The government is developing comprehensive traffic management plans alongside continuous public engagement sessions.

Zairil explained the LRT alignment was designed for practicality with stations at key locations including Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone and Penang International Airport.

Stations will also serve Universiti Sains Malaysia and convention centres like SPICE and the upcoming Penang Waterfront Convention Centre.

The line will connect residential areas in Jelutong, Sungai Pinang and Macallum Street before crossing to the mainland at Penang Sentral.

Zairil projected the Mutiara Line would start with 70,000 daily riders growing to 100,000 as it becomes integrated into daily life.

He described the LRT as a game-changer for Penang’s public transport that will significantly ease congestion along major roads.

SRS Consortium project director Adil Putra Ahmad confirmed major traffic diversions will begin along Bayan Lepas roads in mid-January.

Preparatory works are already underway with traffic rerouting scheduled along Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah.

The changes will reduce three lanes to two in both directions particularly toward the airport and George Town.

This reduction will accommodate construction of the LRT viaduct spanning over one kilometre in that area.

Construction in the affected area is expected to take approximately 38 months with completion scheduled for December 2028.

Adil Putra added that traffic management will focus on three main areas: Komtar, Sunny Point, and the Free Industrial Zone. – Bernama