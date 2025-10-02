Ren Bao disappointed despite being best Malaysian rider in LTdL stage

FRASER’S HILL: St George Continental Cycling Team’s Tsen Ren Bao overcame yesterday’s minor crash to become the best Malaysian rider in Stage Five of the Le Tour de Langkawi from Temerloh to Fraser’s Hill.

The 22-year-old completed the stage in three hours, four minutes and 20 seconds to finish 44th overall.

Despite this achievement, Ren Bao expressed dissatisfaction with his performance as he lost further ground in the White Jersey competition for Best Asian Rider.

He stated that yesterday’s crash did not affect him and acknowledged he simply was not good enough today.

Ren Bao revealed his disappointment stemmed from losing contact with the leading bunch after targeting a podium finish for best ASEAN stage rider.

Regarding the remaining three stages, he admitted his team’s chances of finishing as overall best team were slim with only four riders remaining.

He emphasised the need for smart riding in Stages Six and Seven ahead of the challenging final stage through Kuala Lumpur’s heart.

The team must strategically navigate the upcoming stages before tackling the demanding city route to the finish line.