Penang meets agencies on proposed vape ban

GEORGE TOWN: A meeting with relevant agencies will be held today to discuss a proposal to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes at all business premises across Penang, before it is tabled at tomorrow’s state executive council meeting.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen will chair the meeting.

“Today, I will hold a meeting with the relevant agencies regarding the issue, and among other things, it is to consolidate information and facts relating to the proposed ban on the sale of vapes and electronic cigarettes.

“After this, all findings and suggestions from the meeting will be reviewed, and I will present them at the state executive council meeting tomorrow so that the proposal can be thoroughly considered,“ he told Bernama today.

Previously, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government was open to considering a proposal to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes at all business premises throughout Penang, but no official discussions had been held on the matter until now.

Gooi said the meeting is also important to gain a clearer understanding of the proposal to ban the sale of vapes and electronic cigarettes, considering its advantages and drawbacks.

He said one of the challenges is Penang’s proximity to neighbouring states where the sale of vapes is still permitted, which would complicate full enforcement if a ban is imposed, as the products could still be obtained illegally through various channels.

Several other states have already taken steps to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes, including Johor, Kelantan, and most recently Terengganu, which will enforce a ban on the sale of electronic cigarette products at all premises in the state starting Aug 1.

Melaka is considering imposing a ban on the sale of vapes in certain areas, while Selangor is studying a strict control approach through local authorities.

Previously, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that state governments have legal grounds to enforce a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes within their respective states.