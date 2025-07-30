Penang on strong path to progress, firmly rooted in heritage - Governor Tun Ramli

GEORGE TOWN: Penang is on the right track to becoming one of Malaysia’s most advanced states, driven by its strengths in industry, investment and tourism, said Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

In an exclusive interview with Bernama, Tun Ramli said Penang’s strategic blend of modern infrastructure, rich historical heritage and cultural diversity continues to attract global investors and tourists, placing the state prominently on the Southeast Asian investment map.

“Penang has a heritage that cannot be replicated, a legacy shaped by locals and colonial influences. It’s not just physical, but also traditional, which includes customs, food, and way of life, all in one rich mix,” he said.

The interview was conducted recently at Seri Mutiara by Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj and Penang bureau chief R. Ratcharathan.

Tun Ramli noted that Penang’s historical role as a trading port has been bolstered by modern infrastructure such as the Penang International Airport and an efficient road network, which continue to attract steady inflows of foreign investment.

In the first quarter of 2025, Penang recorded RM6.7 billion in approved investments, 90 per cent of which were foreign direct investments (FDI), accounting for 22 per cent of Malaysia’s total.

He said the state’s economy is expected to remain robust, driven by high-tech industries such as electronics, semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI), supported by ongoing infrastructure upgrades by the state government.

Among the key federal-led mega projects seen as future catalysts are the Penang Light Rail Transit (LRT) project and the Juru–Sungai Dua Elevated Expressway, which are expected to improve connectivity significantly, ease tourist access and strengthen investment support.

On tourism, Tun Ramli highlighted that Penang’s competitive edge lies not only in its scenic charm but in its heritage-based tourism, ranging from colonial architecture to deep-rooted customs and diverse culinary traditions reflecting the state’s multiracial identity.

“Heritage here isn’t just about buildings, it’s a way of life. Like the Taj Mahal in India, which has drawn crowds for centuries, Penang’s heritage continues to captivate people from all over. The interest keeps growing,” he said.

The Penang International Airport recorded nearly 2 million passenger movements in the first quarter of 2025, a 69.55 per cent increase from the same period last year. International passenger numbers rose by over 80 per cent, while domestic passengers increased by more than 57 per cent.

Tun Ramli also praised the state’s racial harmony and the strong command of the Malay language among non-Malay communities, calling it a solid foundation for Penang’s progress.

“Penang is well poised for the future. What matters now is that we preserve our heritage while continuing to strengthen development,” he said in closing. - Bernama