Penang open to renegotiating Karpal Singh Drive reclamation project

BATU KAWAN: The Penang government has expressed willingness to renegotiate the proposed land reclamation project off Karpal Singh Drive following concerns raised by the NGO ProtectKarpal.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow stated that the state remains committed to adhering to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process before making any final decisions.

Chow clarified that the public engagement session concluded on June 30, and the developer must address all concerns before proceeding. The project developer has until February next year to secure EIA approval.

“If approval is not granted, the project may not proceed. If approved, we are open to reviewing implementation methods to minimise environmental impact,“ he said after officiating a new public market and hawker centre in Bandar Cassia.

The ProtectKarpal group, consisting mainly of Karpal Singh Drive residents, raised objections regarding construction methods and environmental risks. They also urged the gazetting of the nearby Middle Bank as a marine sanctuary due to its ecological significance.

Chow acknowledged these concerns, stating the state government is open to discussions despite an existing agreement between the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) and the developer.

“Adjusting the project scale may require compromises, particularly in land allocation, but balancing development and sustainability is crucial,“ he added. The RM1 billion Jelutong landfill redevelopment, initiated in 2020, remains under scrutiny as environmental assessments continue.

Meanwhile, the RM46 million Bandar Cassia public market and hawker centre project is set for completion by June 2027. - Bernama