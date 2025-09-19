Penang ready to facilitate MSM Prai land lease extension talks

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government stands ready to facilitate discussions regarding the land lease extension for MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd’s sugar refinery in Perai.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow clarified that while the land is owned by Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) and not the state, any lease extension requires state government consideration.

He stated that negotiations must occur directly between MSM Prai and RAC as the primary stakeholders.

The state government supports the planned housing development by RAC which aims to rehouse squatters from areas like Kampung Manis.

Chow described Kampung Manis as resembling an urban slum and emphasised the project’s importance for improving residents’ lives.

He noted that MSM Prai maintains an operational factory in Johor that could assume production if the Perai facility closes.

The state government will monitor developments to ensure the affordable housing project proceeds smoothly.

Chow expressed confidence that a solution can be reached amicably between FELDA and RAC as both are government-linked companies.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to playing a facilitatory role in resolving the matter. – Bernama