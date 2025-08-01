Penang religious dept busts fake marriage syndicate in Bukit Mertajam

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) is actively pursuing a village-based syndicate conducting fake marriages using unauthorised officiants.

The operation follows a recent raid at a house in Kubang Semang, where an unapproved wedding ceremony was taking place. State Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) president Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid confirmed the enforcement action.

“JHEAIPP enforcement officers had been monitoring and conducting surveillance on the case in Kubang Semang for the past two months. They went undercover and made the arrest during the wedding ceremony itself,” he told reporters.

Authorities urge couples who may have fallen victim to the syndicate to come forward and lodge reports with JHEAIPP for further investigation. The syndicate reportedly charges as low as RM3,000 per couple for the illegal marriage service. - Bernama