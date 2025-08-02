PETALING JAYA: Penang has recorded a higher obesity rate than the national average, raising concerns about public health in the state, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

In a report by The Star, he said that 56.5% of Penangites are either overweight or obese, surpassing the national figure of 54.4%. He revealed this at the official opening event of the North Seberang Perai Wellness Hub at Sungai Dua health clinic on Saturday (February 8).

“High cholesterol is also more prevalent in Penang at 37.4% compared to 33.3% nationally, and high blood pressure affects 35.4% of Penang residents, exceeding the national rate of 29.2% by 6.2%,“ he was quoted as saying.

Findings from the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 indicate that the prevalence of non-communicable diseases in Penang remains above the national average.

Diabetes, for instance, affects 20.5% of the adult population in the state—4.9% higher than the national rate of 15.6%—with 7.7% unaware they have the condition.

Dr Dzulkefly also spoke about Malaysia’s journey towards an ageing society.

“Malaysia’s elderly population is steadily increasing. In 2024, seniors aged 60 and above make up 11.6% (3.9 million) of the total population. By 2035, this figure is projected to rise to 15%, marking a 3.4% increase as the nation moves towards an ageing society,“ he said.

He stressed the need to instill a culture of healthy living to reduce the risk of chronic diseases later in life, ensuring a healthier ageing process for Malaysians.

The Wellness Hub at Sungai Dua health clinic, the 33rd established nationwide, offers comprehensive healthcare services, including outreach programmes such as Zoomers Wellness on Wheels (WoW@Zoomers). These hubs aim to promote health awareness and provide early intervention for lifestyle-related diseases.

“Data from 2020 to June 2024 shows that nearly one million clients have visited Wellness Hubs across Malaysia, with 20,000 clients (2.1%) from North Seberang Perai. The IFitEr (I Fit and Eat Right) programme has successfully helped 60% of its participants achieve weight loss,“ he said.