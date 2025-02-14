Penang to launch “No Plastic Bags Every Day” campaign on March 1

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will introduce a “No Plastic Bags Every Day” campaign starting March 1 as part of its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said the campaign would kick off with the distribution of free reusable bags to promote their usage and support residents in shifting to more eco-friendly practices.

“We will provide a six-month grace period for enforcement until Aug 31 this year to allow businesses and the public to adapt to the new regulations. Full enforcement will begin on Sept 1.

“For the first three months of the campaign, the Penang Green Council will distribute 100,000 reusable bags to residents, after which they will be available for purchase,” he said after launching the Penang 2025 No Plastic Bags Every Day Campaign here today.

Penang was the first state to introduce a “No Plastic Bag” campaign in 2009, requiring businesses to stop providing complimentary plastic bags to customers.

Sundarajoo added that prior to this, Penang had also implemented a “No Plastic Bag Day” from Monday to Wednesday, while plastic bags were charged RM1 each from Thursday to Friday. Since 2009, the state government has collected RM8 million through this initiative.

He said the campaign is more than a policy -- it’s a call for sustainability, urging residents to reduce plastic waste by using reusable bags and rejecting single-use plastics for a greener future.

“We also want to highlight the role of businesses, especially those mandated to comply with the Plastic Bags 2.0 regulation, namely supermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, hypermarkets, fast food outlets, convenience stores at petrol stations, chain stores, pharmacies and commercial establishments,” he said, adding that stalls, hawkers and small traders would be exempt from this rule.

Sundarajoo also said the state government is formulating a comprehensive framework to gradually phase out not just plastic bags but also single-use plastics throughout Penang.

“This is an essential move towards a more sustainable future. We are committed to seeking practical solutions and removing unnecessary plastics to protect the environment for generations to come,” he added.