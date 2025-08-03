Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize obsession explained

WASHINGTON: A mix of rivalry, prestige, and provocation fuels Donald Trump’s fixation on the Nobel Peace Prize.

His recent push for recognition has drawn both support and sharp criticism.

“It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,“ said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on July 31.

She cited his mediation in conflicts involving India-Pakistan, Cambodia-Thailand, and others as proof of his peacemaking efforts.

However, critics highlight omissions—Ukraine and Gaza remain unresolved despite Trump’s promises.

Leavitt also pointed to US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as contributing to global stability, a claim met with scepticism.

Pakistan and Israel have nominated Trump for the prize.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistani officials backed his candidacy, while African leaders praised him during a White House meeting.

“We could do this all day long,“ Trump quipped after their flattering remarks.

Law professor Anat Alon-Beck submitted Trump’s name to the Nobel committee, citing his “strategic brilliance” in hostage negotiations.

Yet, many reject the idea.

“Nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize is like entering a hyena in a dog show,“ wrote researcher Emma Shortis.

Trump himself doubts he’ll win.

“I deserve it, but they will never give it to me,“ he said in February.

On Truth Social, he lamented, “No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do.”

His rivalry with Barack Obama, a 2009 laureate, adds another layer.

“If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds,“ Trump complained in 2024.

With 338 nominees this year, betting sites rank Trump second behind Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. – AFP