GEORGE TOWN: Penang is planning to redevelop three squatter settlements in Seberang Perai into modern residential areas this year.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said the redevelopment will provide the existing residents there with larger and more comfortable homes, free of charge.

“The villages involved are Kampung Manis, which has nearly 300 homes; Kampung Main Road in Perai, with 128 homes; and Kampung Ujung Batu in Bagan Dalam, with 357 homes. All the residents have agreed to the proposed redevelopment project.

“Most of the homes were built illegally decades ago. For example, Kampung Manis has existed for over 70 years,” he told reporters after the Penang Housing Board’s 2024 Excellence in Service appreciation ceremony and Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering last night.

He added that the initiative is part of Penang’s broader mission to achieve zero squatter settlements while ensuring improved living conditions for residents.

Sundarajoo said the state government has issued a Request for Proposal for the redevelopment, however, the total cost has yet to be finalised.

According to the plan, the projects will begin with the construction of relocation homes for existing residents, followed by the development of mixed housing that includes Mutiara Affordable Homes and shop lots.

“We hope to break ground on at least two of the three projects this year. Kampung Manis, covering 36.7 acres, and Kampung Ujung Batu, covering 15 acres, will be prioritised and rebranded under the Rumah Mutiara MADANI initiative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sundarajoo also reported that as of April 20, the state has delivered 166,607 housing units, representing 75.73 percent of its target to supply 220,000 units of affordable housing by 2030.

For the Rent-to-Own programme, he said 5,096 units or 23.16 percent of the 22,000-unit target have been achieved.

In addition, the Penang Housing Board has identified 6,814 units under six urban renewal pilot projects, surpassing the initial goal of benefiting 3,000 families.