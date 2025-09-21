Penang to showcase investment and culture at World Expo 2025 in Japan

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is leading a key state delegation to Osaka, Japan, to host Penang Week at the Malaysia Pavilion for World Expo 2025.

The showcase will highlight Penang’s investment opportunities, vibrant culture, and global reputation as a dynamic destination.

World Expo 2025 provides a strategic platform to present the state’s economic strengths and innovation-driven industries to an international audience.

Penang will feature its competitive advantages in the electrical and electronics, semiconductor, green technology, and medical technology sectors.

The state will also underscore its progress in sustainable urban growth, heritage preservation, and tourism development.

Chow is scheduled to participate in business forums, investment networking sessions, and government dialogues with Japanese stakeholders.

He expressed optimism that Penang’s presence will elevate global visibility and deliver lasting benefits for residents.

The participation aligns with the state’s long-term vision of attracting high-quality investments and fostering international collaborations.

Penang aims to strengthen its global brand as a preferred hub for business, innovation, tourism, and culture. – Bernama