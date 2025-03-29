BATU KAWAN: Penang is currently unaffected by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near Mandalay in Myanmar and rocked neighbouring Thailand yesterday, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

Buildings like Komtar and bridges in the state were designed to handle earthquakes of certain magnitudes, he added.

“They are built taking into consideration of earthquakes of a certain level. Their design can handle up to about an estimated 7 on the Richter scale,” he told reporters after a Rahmah MADANI Sale programme at Batu Kawan parliamentary constituency here today.

He added that the Penang Fire and Rescue Department was continuously monitoring and inspecting tall buildings in the state.

Vibrations from yesterday’s earthquake were reportedly felt in several areas in Penang, including Komtar and George Town, as well as several apartments around Butterworth here.