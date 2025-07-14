Penang unity week 2025 to boost grassroots integration and harmony

GEORGE TOWN: The National Unity Week (SMP) is more than a symbolic event, it is a crucial platform to foster social cohesion and meaningful grassroots integration, says Penang National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) director Rohai Zahar Nedi.

Penang has been selected to host the 2025 National Unity Week, featuring a wide range of programmes designed to promote harmony through sports, cultural and artistic activities.

The event, running from this Thursday until July 20, will include the Rumah Kami exhibition showcasing 24 ethnic communities, replicas of Kadazandusun and Orang Asli longhouses, as well as exhibitions by government agencies, private sector organisations, and NGOs.

Rohai highlighted key attractions such as MADANI sales, FoodUnites, traffic summons discounts, museum showcases, and the cultural concert Malam Irama Sama-Sama Kita featuring top Malaysian artistes.

He emphasised that the event encourages cross-cultural interaction and shared experiences across ethnic and generational lines, key to bridging social divides, building empathy, and strengthening national identity.

More importantly, it promotes the core values of ‘Understand, Respect and Accept’, encouraging Malaysians to not only appreciate each other’s backgrounds, but to embrace diversity as a national strength.

Rohai added that the initiative contributes to a sustainable unity ecosystem and positions national cohesion as a shared responsibility, not just a government mandate.

To further boost public engagement, the National Unity Ministry is organising a Jelajah Kembara Perpaduan roadshow, which began in Melaka on April 4–5 and has since reached Kedah, Kelantan, Johor, Perlis, Terengganu, and Sabah.

Rohai called on Malaysians of all backgrounds to treat unity as a collective duty and a valuable legacy to be preserved with sincerity and awareness.

The 2025 National Unity Week will be held at Batu Kawan Stadium over four days, with the official launch by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim scheduled for 10.30 am on July 19. - Bernama