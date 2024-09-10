People of Perlis advised to be alert as high tide phenomenon looms

KANGAR: The people of Perlis, particularly those residing in Kangar and Arau, have been urged to remain vigilant and prepare for potential severe flooding, as a high tide phenomenon is expected to impact the areas, with water levels predicted to rise up to 3.7 metres on Oct 16 and 17.

State Secretary Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan emphasised the importance of staying informed about current weather conditions and advised residents not to delay relocating to safer areas or temporary evacuation centres if the situation deteriorates.

“The tide level is expected to reach 3.7 metres, surpassing the previous height of 3.4 metres. Although the west flood mitigation project in Perlis has significantly reduced the impact of floods, the community must remain prepared for any eventuality,” he said.

Che Murad Sayang assured that the state government is ready to face the possibility of flooding associated with the high tide phenomenon, and assistance, including food supplies for those affected, has already been organised.

“More than 7,000 personnel, from various agencies, will be mobilised to prepare for the control of the areas and to assist affected residents. Among the agencies involved are the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM),” he said.

Meanwhile, Perlis JKM director Ku Chik Ku Mat Esa said that as of 6 pm today, 687 people from 215 families, have been accommodated at six relief centres.

Perlis was previously affected by floods in mid-September, prompting the opening of relief centres for evacuees on Sept 17, which were subsequently closed on Sept 21.