PARIT BUNTAR: The Certified Padi Seed Production Centre of the Perak Farmers’ Organisation is expected to produce about 250,000 bags of certified padi seeds (BPS) annually, with a total production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the centre would benefit 16,000 padi farmers across Perak and serve as a reference point for quality certified padi seeds that meet the needs of the farming community.

“I believe that with the establishment of this production centre, development in this district will follow.

“Economic and social development are among the benefits that will be enjoyed by the surrounding community, either directly or indirectly,” he said in his speech at the opening of the centre by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, here today.

The Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, and the Raja Di Hilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah, also attended the event.

Also present was Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Mohamad Sabu said three other certified padi seed production centres have been established in Penang, Selangor, and Kedah to complete the value chain of the padi industry.

He said the ministry is focusing on two main agendas: reforming the national padi and rice industry and increasing ruminant productivity, particularly in the production of beef and buffalo meat.

“The reform of the padi and rice industry is not only aimed at supply self-sufficiency, but also at elevating the industry to a higher level and increasing the income of our padi farmers,” he added.