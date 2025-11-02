IPOH: Perak has forged its first-ever collaboration with Selangor and Negeri Sembilan to promote cross-state tourism, particularly to attract more visitors from China.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said the initiative, led by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), aims to offer a wider range of tourism products to meet diverse traveller preferences.

“Through this collaboration, we want to create a travel network where Chinese tourists don’t just visit Selangor or Negeri Sembilan but also experience Perak’s unique attractions,” he told newsmen after attending a business matching session in conjunction with a Familiarisation Trip for Chinese Tourists to Perak today.

Among Perak’s key tourism offerings are the Royal Town of Kuala Kangsar, Tanjung Tualang Tin Dredge No. 5 (TT5), and Kampar Mining Museum, which showcase the state’s rich history and heritage.

Loh said 55 major players from China’s tourism industry and 30 from Perak participated in the event, exploring potential partnerships to strengthen the state’s position as a preferred travel destination.

He encouraged local industry players to seize the opportunity to expand their businesses and enhance their tourism offerings through collaboration.

Meanwhile, Loh urged the authorities to expedite RM52 million in funding for Phase 2 of the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) upgrade, which involves large-scale infrastructure improvements.

He said the first phase, costing RM8 million, is already 90 per cent complete, but further expansion is needed to accommodate the growing number of travellers.

Once fully upgraded, LTSAS is expected to handle at least 700,000 passengers annually, up from its current capacity of 500,000, strengthening Perak’s tourism appeal.

In addition to the LTSAS upgrades, a cargo terminal will be built on more than 10 hectares of land owned by the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPk) near the airport.