Perak fire dept monitors 332 flood hotspots for northeast monsoon

IPOH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department is focusing on 332 flood-prone areas across the state in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon season.

Director Sayani Saidon highlighted that the Kuala Kangsar, Kerian, and Larut, Matang and Selama districts have the highest concentration of hotspots.

She confirmed that logistics, equipment, and tools for flood operations have been prepared and are in good condition.

The public is urged to be ready for quick evacuation and to follow all instructions from the authorities during the monsoon period.

A total of 32 locations susceptible to water surges have also been identified across various districts.

These include Sungai Kampung Ruah Batu 7, Sungai Lata Kinjang, and Sungai Lata Iskandar in the Batang Padang district.

Lubok Timah in the Kinta district is another area monitored for potential water surge incidents.

High-risk landslide areas have been pinpointed along Jalan Simpang Pulai to Cameron Highlands and Jalan Pengkalan Hulu-Betong.

The Sungai Enggor Bridge and the Kinta district are also on the list of locations with elevated landslide risks.

Sayani added that the department is prepared for seismic-related disasters, including earthquakes, particularly in cave temples.

She noted that while the department is ready, no specific directive regarding earthquake preparedness has been received to date. – Bernama