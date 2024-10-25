Perak flood evacuees remains unchanged at 17 individuals

IPOH: The number of flood evacuees in Perak remains unchanged this morning, with 17 individuals from three families sheltering at a temporary relief centre (PPS) in the Hilir Perak district.

According to the Secretariat of the Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), all flood evacuees are still at the PPS in Dewan Serbaguna Chikus.

“The evacuees have been there for the past week after their villages—Kampung Sungai Tungku, Kampung Parit 12, Kunci Air 4, and Kampung Permatang Pelanduk—were affected by floods,“ read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department reported that the districts of Larut, Matang, and Selama, as well as Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, and Batang Padang, are forecast to experience afternoon rain.