Perak FMM urges more SST expansion talks for industry clarity

IPOH: The Perak Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has called for additional engagement sessions to address industry concerns over the expanded Sales and Services Tax (SST) scope, which took effect on July 1.

FMM deputy chairman Mark Chan Chow Loong emphasised the need for clarity, as the expansion covers over 3,000 new items, raising technical questions among manufacturers.

“Many companies still require detailed explanations on implementation and cost implications,“ he said during the Special Coffee Series: SST Expansion briefing.

The session, attended by 450 industry players, aimed to clarify product classifications, exemption procedures, and cost impacts. Chan noted that raw material costs, such as in the plastics sector, account for 60 to 80 per cent of final product prices, making tax adjustments critical for pricing strategies.

Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPk) CEO Datuk Redza Rafiq Abdul Razak highlighted the session’s role in bridging policy and practice.

“This is about ensuring clarity and confidence in business operations,“ he said, stressing the importance of open dialogue between policymakers and manufacturers. - Bernama