IPOH: Perak is preparing to face the risk of a second wave of floods that may hit the state with high rainfall expected in the Hulu Perak area.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government has asked the Hulu Perak district officer to make appropriate preparations to face the second wave of floods.

“If heavy rain occurs in Hulu Perak, the water in the Temenggor Dam will overflow into Sungai Perak so inevitably the dam will release water in stages and could cause flooding,“ he said at a press conference after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Rimba Raid Programme between Tourism Perak Management Berhad and Rimba Adventures Sdn Bhd here today.

The cold wind or monsoon wave which is expected to prevail from December 8 to 14, has the potential to bring prolonged heavy rain and trigger a second wave of flooding in East Coast states.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said that continuous heavy rain during the period also has the potential to hit Sarawak and Sabah as well as states on the west of the Peninsula when the intensity of the downpour is strong, besides the monsoon downpour will also cause strong winds and rough sea conditions in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the Perak Public Works Department (JKR) had made an assessment in case of landslides as well as bridge or road damage due to the floods in the state.

“If there is (damage), repair work will be carried out immediately after the information is obtained,“ he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the MoU, Saarani said Lenggong was chosen as the location for the Rimba Raid, which is a high-powered motorcycle race for three consecutive years starting this year.

He said that the organisation of such events received a very positive response and indirectly generated the local community’s economy.

He said that with the signing of the MoU, strategic and holistic planning can be implemented more efficiently, strengthening cooperation and support from all parties involved.

“The state government sees the Rimba Raid event not just as a prestigious sporting event, but also as a strategic investment that provides significant returns to the people and the state,“ he said.