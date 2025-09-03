Perak government takes responsibility for attempted attack on Sultan Nazrin

IPOH: The Perak state government has accepted full responsibility for the incident where a woman attempted to attack the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, during the state-level National Day celebration last Sunday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad stressed that the state government would not blame any party since the incident occurred unexpectedly within mere seconds.

He described the event as a wake-up call for everyone to remain vigilant about security matters involving dignitaries and public figures who attract large crowds.

Saarani expressed admiration for Sultan Nazrin’s calm demeanour throughout the incident, noting that the ruler remained on stage until the event concluded.

The Menteri Besar highlighted that His Royal Highness remained composed, received the Royal salute, continued with the scheduled programme, and even mingled with attendees afterwards.

In a separate development, Saarani confirmed that a police report had been lodged regarding a fake social media account using artificial intelligence to manipulate his face and voice.

He stated that the matter had been referred to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for further investigation and action.

Saarani advised the public not to be deceived by the fake TikTok account featuring his AI-generated image and voice offering cash rewards. – Bernama