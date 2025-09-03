Perak implements anti-sugar policy to combat diabetes and obesity from September 2025

IPOH: The Perak state government has implemented its groundbreaking Anti-Sugar Policy effective from September 1, 2025, marking a significant public health initiative to address sugar-related health issues.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan confirmed the state government approved the policy on August 27.

This comprehensive policy aims to drive lifestyle changes among Perak residents through three core measures focusing on community education, creating supportive environments, and implementing economic incentives.

A special Steering Committee will be established under Sivanesan’s leadership to oversee the policy’s phased implementation starting September 2025.

The Anti-Sugar Policy demonstrates the state government’s strong commitment to strengthening public health and wellbeing for all Perak residents.

Perak becomes the first Malaysian state to implement such a comprehensive policy specifically targeting sugar consumption and its related health impacts.

The state government will ensure follow-up actions to effectively curb diabetes and obesity rates through this proactive health initiative.

This policy builds upon the previously launched War on Sugar campaign, which represented earlier efforts to protect residents from illnesses linked to excessive sugar consumption.

Among the practical measures already implemented is a 50% reduction in sugar usage for food and beverages served at all state government functions and meetings. – Bernama