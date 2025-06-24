Perak KPDN raids illegal store, seizes 720kg of cooking oil

IPOH: The Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) confiscated 720 kilogrammes of packet cooking oil and business documents worth RM1,800 during a raid in Teluk Kurin Buntong yesterday.

The operation, conducted at 2 pm, targeted a house allegedly used as an illegal storage facility. Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail stated that the raid followed a week-long surveillance and intelligence operation under Op Tiris 3.0.

“A 27-year-old man, believed to be the tenant, was questioned. Preliminary findings show he had no permit or licence to store controlled goods,” Kamalludin said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.