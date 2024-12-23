Perak KPDN sees fewer SHMMP violations this year

IPOH: The Perak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) recorded 13 cases of non-compliance with the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) guidelines this year.

Its deputy director, Mohamad Kamarol Mat Nor, said the figure shows a decrease from the 15 cases recorded under SHMMP during the same period last year.

Seven of the 13 cases recorded this year involved SHMMP for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, five for Chinese New Year, and one for Deepavali.

“Checks were carried out continuously at various strategic locations such as public markets, farmers’ markets, and shopping centres statewide,“ he said in a press conference following the Christmas SHMMP 2024 Walkabout Session at Mydin Hypermarket in Meru Raya here today.

On Dec 20, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, announced that SHMMP, in conjunction with Christmas, involves 14 types of items nationwide.

He said the items comprised Christmas essentials, such as imported bone-in lamb, live old chickens (applicable to Sarawak only), pork belly, and pork meat and fat.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Kamarol said his department will monitor nine of the 14 items under the Christmas SHMMP 2024.

He added that these items include imported bone-in lamb, round cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, red chillies, green bell peppers, large imported red and yellow onions, and Chinese potatoes.

In addition, Mohamad Kamarol said 197 enforcement officers and 74 price monitoring officers (PPH) will be assigned to monitor price increases and ensure a sufficient supply of goods.

“The monitoring is carried out as an increase in demand for certain items is expected during the Christmas celebration. To ensure no price hikes and adequate supply, KPDN will continue implementing SHMMP according to the stipulated dates,“ he said.