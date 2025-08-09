Perak KPDN seizes RM132k in diesel and assets in Kampung Kepayang raid

IPOH: The Perak branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 1,220 litres of subsidised diesel and assets worth RM132,446.80 in a raid on a Kampung Kepayang workshop.

The operation, conducted at 6.10 pm yesterday, led to the arrest of a 21-year-old local man suspected of storing controlled items without permits.

Datuk Kamalludin Ismail, the state director, revealed that the syndicate bought diesel at RM1.80 per litre from dishonest lorry drivers before selling it illegally at RM2.40 per litre.

Authorities also confiscated two lorries, an Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) tank, and a pump during the raid.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for unauthorised possession of controlled goods.

Kamalludin warned that KPDN would take firm action against subsidy leakage through its Kita Gempur initiative.

The public can report misuse of subsidised goods via WhatsApp (019-848 8000), e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my, or the Ez ADU KPDN app. - Bernama