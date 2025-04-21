IPOH: The Perak government has implemented several initiatives, including forging strategic partnerships with industries and universities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) development, to tackle technological challenges in the workforce.

State Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said efforts to strengthen reskilling and upskilling are being intensified through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions such as the Industrial Training Institute, GiatMARA and community colleges.

“The state government recognises that the transition towards AI brings significant challenges for the current workforce.

“Job displacement due to automation and robotics is not only a national concern but a global one. However, our focus is not on rejecting AI, but on managing this transition responsibly,” he said when winding up the debate on the royal address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Mohd Azlan added that AI should serve to simplify life, not oppress, and must be embraced as a catalyst and opportunity rather than a threat.

“But to achieve this goal, action must be taken now through inclusive policies, comprehensive training and ethical oversight,” he added.

On the status of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) rollout in the Batu Kurau state constituency as of February, he said two new towers are fully operational in Kampung Cebuk Pelanduk and Simpang Empat, Anak Kura.

“A total of 21 transmitter stations have been upgraded to enhance telecommunication coverage quality.

“As for fixed broadband services, 2,026 out of 2,763 premises are now equipped with gigabit-capable optical fibre access, which is expected to be completed in stages by the end of 2025,” he said.