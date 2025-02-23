Perak poised to lead digital healthcare transformation

IPOH: Perak is well-positioned to spearhead digital healthcare transformation, backed by its extensive 4G and 5G coverage, which has reached 99.76 per cent and 81 per cent respectively, across populated areas in the state.

State Communications, Multimedia, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said this strong connectivity serves as a key enabler, demonstrating Perak’s readiness to drive its healthcare sector towards a more modern and integrated system.

“With a robust and expansive internet network, the implementation of telemedicine and digital health monitoring can be further strengthened in Perak.

“This technology not only benefits urban populations but also ensures that rural communities have equal access to high-quality healthcare services,“ he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Future Health For All (FH4A) pilot programme at Dewan Komuniti Taman Cempaka here today, which was attended by over 200 local residents.

Mohd Azlan added that advancements in digital infrastructure should be fully leveraged to foster innovation, enabling the healthcare sector to keep pace with global progress while meeting the needs of the people holistically.

Regarding today’s programme, he said four locations in Perak have been selected for the pilot project, which runs from today until Feb 24.

The selected locations are Dewan Komuniti Taman Cempaka (Ipoh), Dewan Serbaguna Seri Desa, Rishah Buntong 5 (Ipoh), Dewan Orang Ramai Balok, Kampung Balok Baru, Felda Trolak (Sungkai), and Dewan Merdeka (Manjung).

“This pilot programme aims to raise awareness and educate more Perak residents on the crucial role of technology in the future of healthcare,“ he said.

On Jan 18, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil launched the FH4A programme, which will be implemented in 20 selected locations across six states - Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, and Johor.