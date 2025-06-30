Perak’s socioeconomic recovery gains momentum under 2030 plan

LENGGONG: Perak is making steady progress in its socioeconomic recovery following the pandemic, with significant improvements recorded under the Perak Sejahtera 2030 development plan, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Speaking at the third-year progress report presentation, Saarani highlighted that 108 out of 272 planned projects have been completed since the initiative’s launch in June 2022.

Another 128 projects are underway, while 36 are in pre-implementation stages.

“The state government has identified 127 additional projects to be included in the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Dashboard for systematic monitoring,” he said.

The state is focusing on five key economic growth nodes while exploring new sectors such as the Blue, Green, and Care Economies to drive sustainable development.

Economic indicators reflect Perak’s recovery, with the state shifting from a RM70 million deficit to a surplus of RM64 million in 2023, the highest in its history.

Unemployment has also declined to 3.9 per cent in 2024 from 4.7 per cent in 2021.

“The improved financial performance allows us to increase welfare allocations, ensuring better support for those in need,” Saarani added.

The progress is attributed to strong collaboration between state and federal governments in implementing people-centric initiatives.