Perak targets 20 entrepreneurs to expand market abroad

TELUK INTAN: Perak aims to target 20 entrepreneurs in the state to expand their market by showcasing local products abroad throughout this year.

State Women, Family, Social Welfare, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman, Datuk Salbiah Mohamed, said her party, in collaboration with the Perak State Entrepreneur Secretariat (STeP), is always trying to bring entrepreneurs to participate in various expos and exhibitions abroad.

She said that among the exhibitions or trade expos that Perak entrepreneurs will be participating in are the 'Brunei Consumer Fair 2025', 'World Expo Osaka 2025' and 'Fine Food New Zealand 2025', which will take place this month

“I always emphasise to the agencies involved to jointly help entrepreneurs or companies that have the potential to be taken abroad (promote their products) by solving the problems (constraints) they face.

“The state government is indeed very supportive of Perak entrepreneurs who dare to explore the global market which actually provides wider and larger opportunities and space and not just being too dependent on the domestic market,“ she said.

She told reporters after officiating the release of a container of cordial products from Syarikat Ameen Products Sdn Bhd to Mali, Africa, at its factory in the Light Industry Park here today.

Meanwhile, Salbiah said one of the challenges entrepreneurs face in expanding their businesses or increasing product capacity is the lack of industrial parks in several districts of the state.

“When some of our entrepreneurs want to expand their products or markets, they face constraints in terms of size to expand their products.

“So, the state government sees the need (to develop industrial parks) by identifying suitable areas,“ she said.