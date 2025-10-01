Perak to ban vape sales statewide from January 2026

IPOH: The Perak government will implement a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes in all business premises under local authorities across the state, beginning January 1 next year.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the decision was made at the State Executive Council Meeting today.

He stated that this decision was also reached following the presentation of the proposed policy paper on the ban of electronic cigarette sales licences at the MMK last week.

“This decision is a firm and bold move to protect public health, particularly the younger generation, from the risks posed by electronic cigarettes,” he said at a press conference at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

Sivanesan confirmed the state government, through the local authorities, would also not approve or renew the business licences of any premises selling electronic cigarette products, in line with the decision made.

He warned that any business premises found violating the order would be subject to legal action by the local authorities.

“We are also giving all premises with remaining stocks of electronic cigarette products time to sell them before the full ban takes effect on Jan 1 next year,” he said.

To assist operators and workers of vape shops affected by the ban, Sivanesan said the state government has introduced entrepreneurship courses and Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes through various agencies.

“We are not only offering courses, but qualified individuals will also be offered employment, particularly in the TVET field, which is estimated to have more than 12,000 vacancies in the state.

“This measure indirectly allows them to transition to a safer and more sustainable business sector,” he said.

So far, six states – Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah and Pahang – have implemented the initial ban, which includes the decision not to issue or renew electronic cigarette sales licences. – Bernama