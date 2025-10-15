PERHEBAT transforms military retirement training with industry placement

PETALING JAYA: Career training for retiring Malaysian Armed Forces personnel will now occur directly within industries rather than being confined to camps or training centres.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced this shift as part of the newly launched PERHEBAT Transformation Plan 2026-2035.

The initiative aims to better prepare military retirees for civilian job market demands through industry-aligned training.

“The primary training location will be within the industry itself, not only at PERHEBAT centres throughout the country,“ he said at the launch ceremony at Royale Chulan Damansara.

The 10-year transformation plan will be implemented in three phases, beginning with capacity building from 2026 to 2029.

The second phase focuses on commercialisation and high-value industry development from 2030 to 2032.

The final phase from 2033 to 2035 will concentrate on organisational excellence and sustainability.

The plan is anchored on four main thrusts: career market acceleration, sustainable economic development, digitalisation access expansion, and policy empowerment.

Mohamed Khaled said the approach creates an ecosystem linking soon-to-retire personnel directly with the private sector.

“Through this approach, skills acquired during service will be formally recognised, at least at diploma level,“ he explained.

He emphasised that the transformation represents a comprehensive effort to ensure veterans’ post-service welfare and livelihood.

Currently, only 17.4% of the more than 189,000 ATM veterans are employed, with most involved in small businesses or not working.

“This is not the future we want for our national heroes,“ Mohamed Khaled stated.

He urged industry players to recognise veterans’ contributions by providing meaningful career pathways.

“Industries know best what skills are needed,“ he said, highlighting veterans’ discipline and resilience.

The plan aligns with the MADANI Economy framework, 13th Malaysia Plan and National TVET Policy 2030.

At the event, Mohamed Khaled witnessed cooperation document exchanges between PERHEBAT and 44 private sector agencies.

Job offer letters were also presented to selected veterans during the ceremony.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari and Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar were also present. – Bernama