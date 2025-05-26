Perhilitan monitoring bear sighting in Dungun

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) is monitoring the presence of a bear reportedly seen roaming the Bukit Bauk and Batu 7 areas in Dungun over the past few days.

Its director, Loo Kean Seong, said the department had received reports regarding the matter, and a team from the Dungun Perhilitan office had been deployed to monitor the location.

He said surveillance efforts found that the bear had since left the area.

“As of now, the bear has left the area, but it remains under the monitoring and control of the Dungun Perhilitan team.

“I urge members of the public who spot the animal to immediately distance themselves and report the sighting to Perhilitan. Do not, under any circumstances, approach or disturb the animal,“ he said when contacted.

Earlier, a 10-second video went viral on social media showing a bear roaming, believed to be in the Bukit Bauk and Batu 7 areas in Dungun.