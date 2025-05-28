PETALING JAYA: A local man died after being shot in the head, reportedly by his own friend accidentally while hunting in the forest area of Sungai Dor, Melugu, Sarawak yesterday afternoon.

Sri Aman District Police Chief Superintendent Dennis Bunyam said initial investigations found that the suspect, a 46-year-old man and hunting companion of the victim, fired a shot at the victim thinking he was a wild boar.

ALSO READ: Elderly man charged with murder of friend

According to Utusan Borneo, he mentioned that the 40-year-old victim was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel who arrived shortly after the incident.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect did not possess a valid firearm license to conduct hunting activities in that area,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The police also seized the shotgun used in the incident.

The suspect is now remanded until May 30 to assist in investigations under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence, and is also being investigated under the Firearms Act 1960 for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The public is advised to always comply with laws related to firearm ownership and usage, and to ensure hunting activities are conducted with valid permits and licenses from the authorities,” said Dennis.