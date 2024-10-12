Perlis allocates RM303.28 million for Budget 2025

KANGAR: The Perlis state government has allocated RM303.28 million for management and development expenditures for its Budget 2025.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said of the amount, RM196.11 million or 64.66 per cent is earmarked for management expenses, while RM107.17 million or 35.34 per cent is allocated for development.

“Overall, management expenses for 2025 will increase by RM11.47 million or 6.21 per cent compared to 2024. From the allocated amount, RM67.29 million is set aside for emolument payments and RM83.47 million for service and supply expenses.

“Another RM38.9 million is allocated under grants and fixed payments, RM5.05 million for asset-related purposes, and RM1.40 million for other miscellaneous expenses,“ he said while presenting the state’s budget at the State Legislative Assembly session here today.

Mohd Shukri added that of the RM107.17 million allocated for development, 51.69 per cent will be financed through Federal Government loans for infrastructure enhancement projects to benefit the people.

He stated that the development allocation for 2025 will be distributed among six key agencies, namely the State Secretary’s Office (RM66.97 million), the Public Works Department (RM20.71 million), the Forestry Department (RM7.65 million), the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (RM6.8 million), Agriculture Department (RM3.92 million) and the Veterinary Services Department (RM1.12 million).

Meanwhile, the state government projects a revenue collection of RM122.93 million for 2025, comprising RM23.60 million from tax revenue, RM28.93 million from non-tax revenue, and RM70.40 million from non-revenue receipts.

“Based on these projections, state revenue collection is expected to increase by RM9.7 million or 8.6 per cent compared to 2024. However, the state government is projected to face a deficit of RM73.18 million in 2025, an increase of RM1.78 million or 2.49 per cent compared to RM71.40 million in 2024,“ he said.

Mohd Shukri also outlined three key focus areas for the Perlis Budget 2025, namely sustainability, socio-economic balance and innovation.

He added that the state will also introduce the ‘1 State Assemblyman, 1 Factory’ initiative next year, where each State Assemblyman will be responsible for attracting at least one factory or manufacturing investor to Perlis in order to expand the investment network across the state.