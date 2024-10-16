Perlis APM prepared for flooding due to high tides phenomenon this weekend

KANGAR: The Perlis Civil Defence Force (APM) is on alert for a potential third wave of flooding in the state from Friday (Oct 18) to Sunday (Oct 20) due to high tides predicted to reach up to 3.7 metres.

Perlis APM director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud, said that a team of 90 personnel have been placed on standby, with essential resources such as lorries, multipurpose vehicles and ambulances ready for deployment.

He indicated that the peak of this high tide phenomenon is expected over the weekend, particularly on Oct 19 (Saturday) at around 1.15 am, when the tide may reach its maximum height. Tides of 3.6 metres are anticipated on Friday and Sunday at approximately 12.42 am and 1.49 am, respectively.

Mohd Izaimi assured that the preparation of large temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were also being prioritised, including locations such as the Dewan Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara (IKBN) Kuala Perlis, the Dewan Kolej Vokasional Kangar, and the Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Arau.

“All these places are under consideration should the need arise to open large evacuation centres,” he said.

Mohd Izaimi noted that there is a risk of flooding if the high tides coincide with heavy rain and among the areas at high risk of flooding in the Kangar district are Kampung Bakau, Kampung Tok Kandang, Kampung Kota Keran and Kampung Repoh.

“In this regard, residents in the said areas need to be alert for any eventualities due to high tides and should be prepared to face any potential flooding to ensure their safety and protect their property,” he said.