Perlis customs seize 1,700kg of ketum leaves worth RM68,000

KANGAR: The Perlis branch of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 1,700 kilogrammes (kg) of ketum leaves, worth an estimated RM68,000, in the waters off Pulau Ketam, Muara Sungai Kuala Perlis here on Saturday (Jan 18).

Perlis Customs director Ismail Hashim said they seized the ketum leaves, meant to be smuggled to a neighbouring country, from an unregistered fibre boat when a team from the Kuala Perlis JKDM Enforcement/Marine Branch was carrying out sea patrol at about 10 pm.

“The Customs team chased the boat, which was headed towards a neighbouring country, in the waters off Pulau Ketam.

“When the team caught up with the boat and instructed the individuals aboard to stop, the suspects sped off again in shallow waters and two men jumped into the sea and swam ashore before fleeing,” he told a media conference at the Kuala Perlis JKDM Enforcement/Marine Branch near here today.

Ismail said that upon inspecting the boat, they found 170 black plastic packets containing green leaves suspected to be ketum leaves believed to have been supplied from Perlis and Kedah.

“The amount of ketum leaves we seized could be used by 12,500 users. We also seized the boat and its engine worth an estimated RM50,000,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.