A woman has stirred controversy online after a video of her reserving a public parking space by physically standing in it went viral on TikTok.

The incident, shared by user @suzzanneanton, shows the woman preventing other vehicles from accessing it.

She is seen gesturing towards an approaching car—believed to be hers—while refusing to move aside for other drivers.

As the clip progresses, the car she had seemingly been reserving the space for eventually pulls in, using the spot she had blocked from others.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 367,500 views and 1550 comments, sparking a heated debate among netizens.

While many slammed her behaviour as inconsiderate and “not civilised,” others surprisingly questioned what was wrong with her actions, arguing that in congested areas, such tactics are sometimes necessary.

One user called Raa. commented: “If I ever come across an aunty like this, I’m not moving either. I don’t care—if I can’t park, then your car’s not getting in either!”

“I once just drove in and parked anyway... ended up making her go crazy, yelling and cursing at me. I pretended not to hear or see her standing there at all,” El Scha wrote.

“What’s wrong with her reserving the parking spot? She got there first anyway... she was tired from looking for parking too,” Limah Ramli refuted to which the original poster replied sarcastically, “Don’t you know the rules, Mak Limah?”