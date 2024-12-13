Perlis Customs seizes ganja, ketum leaves and undeclared goods worth over RM100,000

KANGAR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) Perlis branch seized ganja, ketum leaves, and various undeclared goods, valued at RM110,623.36, between Nov 21 and Wednesday (Dec 11).

State Customs director Ismail Hashim said that the seized ganja weighed 30.020 kilogrammes (kg), with a value of RM93,200, along with 60 kg of ketum leaves, valued at RM2,400.

He disclosed that on Nov 28, Customs seized 30.010 kg of ganja, worth RM93,000, during an inspection at the Bukit Putih coastal embankment area in Kuala Perlis.

Another 10 grams of ganja, worth RM200, was seized on Dec 2 from a passenger travelling in a van at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex in Padang Besar.

Additionally, 60 kg of ketum leaves valued at RM2,400 were seized in a raid on the riverbank area of Kampung Sungai Baru, Simpang Empat, on Dec 11, 2024.

He added that a lorry carrying nine units of used furniture, worth RM5,400, was also seized at the Kuala Perlis Cargo Jetty, on Nov 21, 2024. The furniture was falsely declared as wood powder on Customs Form No. 3 (K3).

Ismail also said that the department seized 1,384 undeclared cigarettes, worth RM423.36, during an inspection at a residential property in Kampung Nelayan, Kuala Perlis, on Nov 29.

Furthermore, 30 litres of undeclared liquor, valued at RM9,200, were discovered in a bag near the rear exit of a passenger ferry from Langkawi Island, which had docked at the Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal, on Dec 10.