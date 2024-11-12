Perlis dolomite garners RM3.5 million annual revenue in three years

KANGAR: The Perlis State Legislative Assembly session was today told that the average dolomite yield in Perlis over a three-year period was approximately RM3.5 million per year with the latest yield until October being RM2.7 million.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the estimated dolomite reserve in the state is approximately 653 million tonnes and Perlis dolomite was the best with a magnesium content of over 20 per cent.

“For downstream products, any concession we give to dolomite quarry must have downstream products, even those that are already operating, we ask them to produce downstream products by building a factory in Perlis and it must have collaboration with a Perlis State Government subsidiary,” he said in response to a question from Saad Seman (Chuping-PN) during question and answer session at the State Assembly Complex here today.

Saad wanted to know the estimated dolomite reserves in Perlis and the latest yield obtained by the state government as well as the state government’s strategy in ensuring that dolomite resources are fully utilised without affecting environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile, when debating the State Budget Bill 2025, Saad said dolomite concessions should be given to parties that are capable of producing competitive downstream products, thus contributing to the economic growth of the state of Perlis.

“This measure will not only help develop the local downstream industry but also ensure that higher added value can be achieved,” he said, adding that dolomite is a valuable mineral with great potential in various industries.

The Perlis State Assembly session continues tomorrow.