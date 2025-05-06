Perlis FAMA eyes RM20,000 in sales at one-day Semarak Aidiladha

ARAU: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) Perlis branch is targeting RM20,000 in sales for the one-day Semarak Aidiladha Special Sale, which is being held today at the Simpang Empat Permanent Farmers Market, near here.

State FAMA director Mohd Anzara Azizan said the special sale involves 50 traders offering a total of 8.3 metric tonnes of food supplies, allowing consumers to purchase essential goods at discounted prices ahead of the Aidiladha celebration.

“The items offered are 0.2 metric tonnes of local beef, 0.1 metric tonnes of chicken, 3.0 metric tonnes of fish and seafood, 2.0 metric tonnes of vegetables and fruits, and 3.0 metric tonnes of local white rice, with prices ranging from 10 to 30 per cent lower than the market,” he said after launching the sale today.

Mohd Anzara said that the Happy Hour MADANI Combo set, which offers a bundle of onions, mustard greens, sugar and cooking oil, each in a one-kilogramme (kg) package, will be sold for only RM5, compared with the original price of RM10.

Setting the pace for brisk sales, 100 MADANI Combo sets, at the unbeatable price of RM5, flew off the shelves in just 10 minutes.

He added that FAMA will collaborate with the Prime Minister’s Department’s Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the ‘Ziarah Kasih Insan Aidiladha’ programme to supply three cows, or approximately 280 kg of meat, for distribution to selected heads of households (KIRs) in the state.