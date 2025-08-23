Perlis FAMA records RM1.7 million sales through Agro MADANI programme

KANGAR: The Perlis Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority recorded 1.7 million ringgit in transactions through 118 Agro MADANI Sales programmes involving 250 entrepreneurs.

Consumer savings on cost of living expenses reached 550,000 ringgit through these initiatives as of today.

Director Mohd Anzara Azizan stated that sales were conducted through 30 FAMA marketing outlets across the state.

These outlets included Farmers’ Markets, Agrobazaar Rakyat, Agrobazaar Kedai Rakyat and Fresh Fruit Stalls.

“This initiative not only expands public access to fresh products at affordable prices but also provides opportunities for agropreneurs to boost their income,“ he told reporters after launching the Agro MADANI Merdeka Sales Programme at the Dataran ABC MAIPs Farmers’ Market.

A total of 150 MADANI Merdeka Special Combo Sales packs were offered to consumers at only six ringgit each.

These packs contained one kilogramme of sugar, eggs and a packet of cooking oil.

All available packs sold out within half an hour of the programme launch.

Mohd Anzara confirmed that the programme will run from today until 31 August at selected locations in Perlis.

“This initiative is being carried out to further fuel the patriotic spirit among FAMA entrepreneurs and the community,“ he added.

The programme also provides affordable essential goods for consumers during the National Month celebrations. – Bernama