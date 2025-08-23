Iranian forces kill six militants in the southeast, state media says

DUBAI: Iranian security forces shot dead six militants in a clash in southeastern Iran on Saturday, a day after five police officers were killed by armed rebels in the restive region, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Iran's southeast has been the scene of sporadic clashes between security forces and armed groups, including Sunni militants and separatists who say they are fighting for greater rights and autonomy.

Tehran accuses some of them of ties to foreign powers and involvement in cross-border smuggling and insurgency - REUTERS