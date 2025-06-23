Perlis LPPKN offers free BuAI fertility services for childless couples

PERLIS: The National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) in Perlis is urging childless couples married for at least a year to take advantage of free fertility services under the Fertility Treatment Assistance and Infertility Advocacy (BuAI) Programme.

Acting director Fairee Osman @ Azmi stated that the initiative includes early fertility screening, treatment support, and referrals to LPPKN-affiliated health facilities.

“The programme aims to assist couples with household incomes below RM10,000 monthly,“ he said.

Despite targeting 100 couples this year, only eight have enrolled so far.

Fairee emphasized the importance of early intervention, advising interested couples to visit the Perlis LPPKN office for details.

The announcement followed the state-level Father’s Day 2025 celebration, officiated by Wan Badariah Wan Saad, chairperson of the state Women, Family and Community Development, Unity and Environment Committee.