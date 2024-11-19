Perlis Mufti reiterates state Fatwa Committee’s ‘haram’ ruling on vaping

KANGAR: Smoking electronic cigarettes or vaping is prohibited and deemed ‘haram’ based on the decision of the Perlis Fatwa Committee in 2022.

Perlis Mufti Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin said health experts have concluded that vaping poses harm to oneself and others and it is based on this conclusion that the fatwa committee determined that the practice of smoking such substances is haram.

“I have reviewed the fatwa on vape. Islam prohibits Muslims from using substances proven to harm oneself or others without valid justification under syarak (Islamic law),” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the Religious Teachers Symposium and Perlis Islamic Teaching Accreditation 2024 ceremony at Dewan Warisan here today.

The closing ceremony was graced by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who also presented accreditation certificates to the religious teachers. Also present was Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Mohd Asri, however, pointed out that the Perlis Fatwa Committee’s ruling on the prohibition of vaping has not been gazetted for legal enforcement in the state. Instead, it serves as an advisory to raise public awareness and discourage vaping.

The Perlis Mufti was commenting on a media report yesterday in which the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah suggested that vaping should be completely banned.

Meanwhile, Mohd Asri said that Perlis Religious Affairs, Education, Human Development, Halal Industries and Information Committee chairman Muhammad Azmir Azizan also received accreditation to teach Islamic studies today, after successfully undergoing the interview process.

He added that 11 religious teachers were accredited to teach Islamic studies, while 82 others received accreditation to teach the Quran this year. This brings the total number of accredited religious teachers in Perlis to 842.

At the closing ceremony, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra also launched a new book published by the Perlis State Mufti Department titled Mukadimah Kaedah Fiqhiyyah (Introduction to Fiqh Methodology).