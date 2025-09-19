Perlis Raja Muda discusses higher education cooperation with Indonesia

JAKARTA: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, met with Indonesia’s Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Brian Yuliarto, to discuss potential collaborations in higher education.

As Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin was accompanied by UniMAP Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Ir Dr Mohd Shukry Abdul Majid during the half-hour audience.

Minister Brian Yuliarto identified engineering and nanotechnology as key fields for development through cooperation with UniMAP.

“I know of several advancements made by UniMAP in these fields, as I have personal experience working with one of the professors there,” he said after the meeting.

He expressed hope for collaborations ranging from joint and double degree programmes to scholarships for Indonesian postgraduate students.

Brian added that visiting professor programmes would also enhance higher education quality in both nations.

UniMAP Deputy Vice-Chancellor Mohd Shukry affirmed the university’s commitment to strengthening academic and research ties with Indonesia.

“We proposed several forms of strategic collaboration that we believe will bring mutual benefits, including postgraduate study opportunities at UniMAP with a group discount scheme for lecturers and students,” he said.

He also suggested intensifying promotion of undergraduate engineering and technology programmes among Indonesian students.

UniMAP hopes for research collaboration in green technology, semiconductors, nanotechnology, and global sustainability initiatives. – Bernama